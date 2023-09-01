(KRON) — Yerba Buena High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after someone made threats directed toward the school, the San Jose Police Department said.

“Units are currently at Yerba Buena High School for a suspicious circumstance call of a person making threats towards the school. Officers are in the process of clearing the school and securing the premise,” SJPD wrote at 12:50 p.m. Friday.

The lockdown was lifted before 1:30 p.m. and the campus was determined to be safe. Police coordinated with East Side Union High School District officials to share information with parents and the surrounding area.

San Jose police did not release details about circumstances surrounding the threat.