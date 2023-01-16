SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A high school English teacher in San Jose has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault of a minor, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department. Te Bin Jung, 31, who is a teacher at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose, was arrested at his residence in San Jose on Jan. 10, 2023.

Officers had responded to a San Jose residence on Jan. 9 to investigate the possible sexual assault of a minor. The mother of the victim, who was identified as a 17-year-old female, told officers she found inappropriate messages on her daughter’s phone from Jung, who was her daughter’s former teacher.

Officers determined that a sexual assault of a minor had occurred involving the victim and Jung, her former teacher. According to the news release, detectives with the SJPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) assisted with the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Jung was located at his San Jose residence, arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of sexual assault of a minor. The suspect has been released and is no longer in custody via the Supervised Own Recognizance Release Program, according to police.

Detectives, however, believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s position as a person of trust. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call (408) 277-3214,