San Jose hiker fatally falls 500 ft at Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A 65-year-old man from San Jose died after a 500-foot fall at the Sequoia National Park.

He was a part of a small hiking group on Memorial Day, taking the deadly fall from the summit ridge of Mount Russell, park officials confirmed.

A 45-year-old Milpitas woman tried to grab him when he lost his balance and also fell, but she was “able to self-arrest approximately 30 feet down” and was rescued from the ledge by the Yosemite technical short-haul team, park officials said.

She underwent surgery at a hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Park officials said they had a total of eight search and rescue operations over the three-day Memorial weekend.

Visitors to the front country and the wilderness alike are strongly urged to prepare carefully for trips, and understand completely that you may need to be self-sufficient in the event of an emergency. There is never any guarantee that rescuers will be able to reach you quickly. Understand your limits, take care of the people in your party, and always be prepared to turn back. National Park Service

The man reportedly died before a rescue team could get to him. He was extricated on Tuesday and taken to a funeral home.