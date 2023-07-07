SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — First responders are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the area of Story Road and South White Road in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department. SJPD units are investigating the crash which involved a female adult pedestrian.

The woman suffered injuries from the crash and died at the scene, police said. Police described the victim as an unhoused woman who was pushing a shopping cart. SJPD said she was walking outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle.

After being hit by the suspect vehicle, the woman was hit again. Another vehicle struck the victim when she was already down on the ground, according to SJPD. The driver of that vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate with the police investigation.

The suspect vehicle was going on the southbound lanes of White Road. That driver is wanted for a felony hit-and-run, SJPD said.

Traffic will be impacted. South White Road will be closed in both directions between Story Road and Buckner Drive.

This is the 23rd fatal collision and 24th fatal traffic death of 2023, according to police.

