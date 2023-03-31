SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 spoke with the son of a South Bay woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose. The crash happened Sunday evening while the woman was walking with her daughter and dog in a crosswalk. The dog also died in the crash, and the daughter is recovering from her injuries.

Friends and neighbors have been leaving flowers on a street corner in South San Jose where Limin Cao was killed.

“She lived life to its fullest, and she loves us and the people around her very much,” said Cao’s son Joshua Fang.

Fang was away at college at the time of the crash. He flew in from out of state to be with his family.

“What’s most worrisome is the condition of my dad and my sister. My sister was there when it happened, and my dad lives with my mom and he has been with mom for a long time, so it’s very hurtful for both of them,” Fang said.

Surveillance video (above) shows the car heading into the intersection of Blossom Hill Road near Leigh Avenue. The family dog “Haku” was also killed in the crash.

San Jose police arrested 27-year-old Silvia Solorio of Santa Clara on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. Fang did not want to comment on the driver – he says he will just let the justice system do its job.

He is focusing on the care of his father and 11-year-old sister, who is recovering from her injuries. Fang says he is taking things day by day and remembers his mother as someone who always wanted to help.

“Often times we have friends come over during trouble and they would cry with my mom and talk about things with my mom, and she’s just a very nice person,” he said.

The family is raising money for funeral services. Friends have been assisting the family with finding mental health and grief counseling services and cremation services for the family’s dog.

“All of my mom’s friends have been helping us so much and even a lot of neighbors who we barely knew have all reached out to me and offered help. Please know I am grateful for all of this help,” Fang said.