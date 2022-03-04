SAN JOSE (BCN) – A man killed in a hit-and-run involving a truck in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as 68-year-old Audelio Esquivel Tapia.

Officers had responded at 4:26 p.m. to a hit-and-run collision reported in the area of South White Road and Sylvan Drive, as KRON4 previously reported.

Esquivel Tapia was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, San Jose police said.

Investigators determined a 2015-2017 white Ford F-150 or Ranger truck with a white work box over the entire bed was driving north on South White Road and struck him while he stood next to the closed driver’s side door of a parked car along the curb, according to police.

The driver fled in the truck and remained at large Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case, the 17th fatal collision on San Jose city streets so far in 2022, is asked to call Detective Dellicarpini of the department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.

