SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Home Depot that was on fire Saturday afternoon is now smoldering, fire officials say. Crews continue to remain on scene.

Saturday, a Home Depot on Blossom Hill Road caught on fire. The scene caught the attention of many residents. The smoke caused some residents to evacuate their homes nearby.

Sunday morning, San Jose fire officials tweeted an update on the fire. Around 8:23 a.m., officials said the fire was still smoldering and producing light.

They suggest those in path of the smoke to stay in shelter with closed windows and doors. The fire department says a press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted around 1:00 p.m. that all shelter in place advisories have been lifted. No other information was provided.

