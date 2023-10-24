SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose home that was busted as a meth lab seven months ago is now for sale. 668 Potomac Court went on the market for more than $1.5 million, and it’s selling as-is.

Surrounded by chain link fencing and warning signs reading “condemned,” the home is currently unsafe to occupy. Keller Williams Reality’s website lists the home for $1,550,000 and states, “Great opportunity to own large home. Great location to freeway and expressway. Home has inactive meth lab and meth.”

The homeowner, 35-year-old Peter Karasev, was arrested in March for keeping explosive materials, guns, and narcotics inside. FBI agents said Karasev stockpiled highly explosive bomb-making chemicals while he lived at 668 Potomac Court with his three young children and wife.

Police found chemicals, drugs, and firearms “within easy reach of children. It was not a safe environment for children, or for anyone,” San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph previously told reporters.

In addition to a “for sale” sign, the house also has warning signs posted by Santa Clara County officials. (KRON4 image)

When he was questioned by detectives, Karasev said he was interested in building model rockets, used meth, and was concerned about the war in Ukraine, according to court documents. Investigators said Karasev built bombs that he used to blow up PG&E transformers around the city.

The property’s listing description says the home will be transferred to a new buyer in its current state.

Real Estate 38 owner Zaid Hanna told KRON4 that even though it’s a seller’s market, “if they do achieve the $1.5 million that they are asking for, that’s a homerun. I’d very surprised if they get it.”

Hanna says getting the home to a safe, livable state won’t be cheap. “Somebody will have to come and rip out the flooring, the sheet rock, insulation … so you’re looking at about two to three hundred thousand dollars to bring this back to where it needs to be,” he explained.

Six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a 6,000-square-foot lot are some of the selling points. The house is also nestled in a residential neighborhood with a school nearby. But is the house worth $1.5 million, plus $300,000 in repairs?

“The answer is no,” Hanna said.

KRON4 reached out to the listing agent who is selling the property. The agent was unavailable for comment.