San Jose homeless camp barriers create new problems

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose’s ongoing effort to clear the city’s largest homeless camps is making progress but some advocates for the homeless are pushing back on the strategy.

They say newly installed barriers blocking access to the camp are creating new problems.

What was easily the largest homeless camp in San Jose is now surrounded by concrete k-rail barriers.

Many of the 150 to 200 unhoused people living in the camp have relocated next door, just east of Spring Street, near Columbus Park.

The barriers are a temporary solution designed to keep unhoused people from returning to their previous campsites but unhoused advocates, like Pastor Scott Wagers, say the barriers are making it hard on those trying to bring food and other services into the area.

The barriers went up just before Thanksgiving after the FAA gave the city an ultimatum to clear the camp or risk losing millions of dollars in federal funding.

In a statement, the airport said in part:

“This closure creates a long-dead end street that still allows for unhoused residents and service providers to access the area, helps decrease through traffic to increase safety and helps prevent illegal dumping.”

Camp resident Scott Largent says the barriers have resulted in overcrowding and will hinder access for firefighters and other emergency crews.

The barriers are to remain until the June deadline for the entire 40 acres site to be clear, per the FAA ultimatum.