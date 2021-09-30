San Jose homicide suspect arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police announced that they have made an arrest in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.

On September 25th, at around 4:06 PM, officers responded to Remillard Court and Story Road for a report of a dead body.

One man, who police believe was homeless, was found dead near a creek trail, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

After investigating, police identified 31-year-old Ricardo Miranda of San Jose as the suspect and took him into custody on September 28 and booked him for homicide.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.