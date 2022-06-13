SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose homicide suspect who stockpiled dozens of guns told police that he acted in self-defense when he allegedly shot his victim, newly-filed court documents show.

The homicide happened on the evening of June 4 inside G6 Lounge and Restaurant on Monterey Road in San Jose. Detectives arrested Vu Thai, 38, of San Jose, for the death of 34-year-old Loi Tang.

There was an on-going feud between the two men, court documents state.

Police obtained surveillance video footage that recorded exteriors and interiors of the lounge when the shooting broke out. The video showed Tang and two men entering the lounge through the backdoor and aggressively confronting Thai inside, Det. Sgt. JJ Vallejo wrote in court documents.

“The victim is seen assaulting (Thai),” Vallejo wrote of the video.

Vu Thai is seen in a mug shot. (SJPD photo)

After G6 Lounge employees intervened to break up the fight, Thai pulled out a gun and fired two shots at Vu, court records state.

“(Vu) then runs away and exits the business through the rear door. He fell face-first onto the pavement approximately 5-10 feet from the backdoor,” Vallejo wrote. Thai could be seen in the video pointing a gun at Vu and standing in the doorway directly behind him, according to court documents.

Detectives said Vu’s gunshot wounds indicate that he was shot while trying to run away.

“Bullet wounds were identified on the victim’s rear neck and upper right chest. The location of his wounds is consistent with the victim being struck once in the front while inside the business and a second time from the rear while outside, running away from the business,” Vallejo wrote.

More than 65 guns were found and seized from Thai Vu’s home on June 8. (Image courtesy San Jose Police Department)

“(Thai) claimed he acted in self-defense. However, the video evidence coupled with the locations of the wounds contradicts this claim,” Vallejo wrote.

Thai was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Last week, police served a search warrant on Thai’s home on 400 block of War Admiral Avenue.

During the search, detectives found more than 65 firearms, including 25 illegal assault weapons and two “ghost guns,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Detectives also seized multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

