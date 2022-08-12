SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.

Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was turned over to U.S. Marshals. He is currently in the Imperial County Main Jail awaiting a transfer.

San Jose police say that Aguirre was responsible for an April 9 shooting death in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street. When officers arrived at that site around 4:30 a.m., they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where police said he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased. It was the city’s seventh homicide of 2022.

“Homicide detectives began a comprehensive investigation into this incident; during the scope of the investigation Jose Aguirre was identified as the primary suspect responsible for this murder,” a press release from the San Jose Police Department states. “An arrest warrant for homicide was obtained and issued for the outstanding suspect. Homicide Detectives, the United States Marshal Service, and Mexican Authorities worked together and discovered that the suspect had fled to Mexico.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez No. 3934 or Detective Ancelet No. 4173 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283. Or tips can be sent using the P3TIPS app or by calling 408-947-STOP. Tippers can remain anonymous. Providing information leading to an arrest may make one eligible for a cash reward.