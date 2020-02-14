San Jose homicide suspects arrested after nearly 12 hour standoff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two homicide suspects are in custody after one of them was in a standoff with police for nearly 12 hours in San Jose.

Marcus Sloan Pardohendry, 33, and Richard Alexis Torres, 28, both of San Jose, are accused of killing 26-year-old San Jose resident Richard Nguyen, police said.

Nguyen was shot and killed on Jan. 15 in the area of Clayton Road and Squeri Drive in San Jose, according to police.

Police say their investigation led them to identify the suspects as Pardohendry and Torres.

On Tuesday, officers found Torres in Santa Clara. Police say he did not comply with their demands so they used a K9 to take into custody.

Officers took Torres to a local hospital where they paper booked him into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

At around 3 p.m. the next day, officers located Pardohendry in a residence in the 2500 block of Vista Verde Drive in San Jose.

Police say Pardohendry barricaded himself in the residence.

About 12 hours later, Pardohendry left the house but did not comply with officers’ commands, police said.

Officers discharged a projectile impact weapon at Pardohendry twice and used a K9 to take him into custody.

Pardohendry was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and will be subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Ken Rak of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Latest Stories: