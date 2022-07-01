SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman to death in San Jose was nabbed in Las Vegas, police announced Friday.

Kenneth Rogers, 37, was on the run for more than a month after the homicide, the San Jose Police Department said.

The homicide victim was identified by her family as Ieshae Rice of San Jose. Police found Rice’s body inside her Vera Lane home at 11:20 a.m. on May 15.

Detectives identified Rogers as the prime suspect. They discovered that he lived in Alameda County, had recently been released from custody before the killing, and was on Post Release Community Supervision probation.

Detectives tracked Rogers’ whereabouts to Las Vegas. SJPD teamed up with the Las Vegas Metro Criminal Apprehension Team, found Rogers on June 20, and took him into custody. Police did not release a motive behind the killing.

Rice’s family spoke to KRON4 in the wake of her violent death. “She was young, she was Black, she was a mother, she was a sister, she was a granddaughter, and she was loved. This was a senseless act of violence that no one deserves,” Rice’s cousin told KRON4.

In May, her family became concerned when they did not hear from Rice for several days. They went to Rice’s home to check on her, and made a tragic discovery.

Family members said Rice loved shopping, perfume, and spending time with her family.

Rogers is currently locked in the Clark County Jail and he will be extradited back to Santa Clara County to face prosecution.

The deadly stabbing was San Jose’s ninth homicide of 2022.