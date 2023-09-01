(KRON) — City leaders in San Jose will join Mayor Matt Mahan Friday afternoon in the first inaugural Lowrider Day in celebration of the one year anniversary of the city’s lowriding ban being lifted.

Over 300 vehicles and around 60 car clubs are expected to join in on the festivities. City councilmembers Peter Ortiz and Omar Torres will be hosting the celebration along with the United Lowrider Council of San Jose.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at San Jose City Hall on Santa Clara Street. Street parking is first come, first serve for lowriders and roll-in will start at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Street closures are in effect along Santa Clara Street between 4th and 7th streets. San Jose’s ban on cruising was lifted last year for the first time in about 40 years.