San Jose hosts socially distant trick-or-treating

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Kids are going to miss out on door-to-door treats this Halloween, but it doesn’t mean they can’t collect candy at all!

San Jose is offering a trick-or-treat drive-thru on Friday, Oct. 30.

There are three locations offering the socially distant Halloween tradition.

  • Camden Community Center: 4-5 p.m.
  • Almaden Community Center: 6:15-7:15 p.m.
  • Seven Trees Community Center: 6-8 p.m.

The city says everyone must stay in their cars and wear a face covering.

