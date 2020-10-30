SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Kids are going to miss out on door-to-door treats this Halloween, but it doesn’t mean they can’t collect candy at all!
San Jose is offering a trick-or-treat drive-thru on Friday, Oct. 30.
There are three locations offering the socially distant Halloween tradition.
- Camden Community Center: 4-5 p.m.
- Almaden Community Center: 6:15-7:15 p.m.
- Seven Trees Community Center: 6-8 p.m.
The city says everyone must stay in their cars and wear a face covering.
Latest Stories:
- Lori Loughlin reports to prison for college admissions sentence
- San Jose hosts socially distant trick-or-treating
- Oakland Mayor on funding for homeless population, voting and safety
- Second stimulus checks: How negotiations went from optimistic to ugly
- Bay Area early voting continues Election Day weekend