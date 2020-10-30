San Jose hosts socially distant trick-or-treating

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Kids are going to miss out on door-to-door treats this Halloween, but it doesn’t mean they can’t collect candy at all!

San Jose is offering a trick-or-treat drive-thru on Friday, Oct. 30.

There are three locations offering the socially distant Halloween tradition.

Camden Community Center: 4-5 p.m.

4-5 p.m. Almaden Community Center: 6:15-7:15 p.m.

6:15-7:15 p.m. Seven Trees Community Center: 6-8 p.m.

Staying safe is just as important as having skele-fun! Join us this Friday, Oct. 30 for socially-distanced, friendly curbside drive thru events with craft packs, pumpkins and candy. Check out our calendar for this week’s PRNS Halloween activities ➡️➡️ https://t.co/lc9YH6j24O pic.twitter.com/7EE3KummHW — San José Parks & Rec (@sjparksandrec) October 28, 2020

The city says everyone must stay in their cars and wear a face covering.

