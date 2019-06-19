San Jose house fire displaces family of 4

A family of four, including two children, are without a home Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in San Jose.

It happened on Bristolwood Lane Tuesday night.

The family’s garage was destroyed and some of the interior of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting them.

There were no reported injuries.

