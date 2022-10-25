SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday.

The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within five minutes and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the first floor of the house.

A three-alarm fire, firefighters started fighting the blaze while hearing reports of a trapped victim on the second story. Firefighters used ladders to get to the second story and initially found nobody trapped. Later, a 65-year-old woman was found dead. She has not yet been identified.

Two of the five people living in the home were taken to hospitals for injuries, as well as one firefighter, who fell from a porch.

KRON ON is streaming live

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It was extinguished by 3:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.