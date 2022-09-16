SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place to rent or to buy in San Jose, you’re by far not alone.

Housing experts say the housing situation here is the worst of any major city in the country.

High demand, decreasing supply, and the sky high prices all have led to major problems for people looking for a roof over their heads.

According to housing studies home prices have doubled since 2012.

The cost of a mortgage, which includes taxes and property insurance, is $9,000 a month.

And a family needs to make around $216,000 a year to make that happen.

One more thing: many homeowners looking to sell are sitting on their homes because of rising interest rates, hoping once rates drop bidding wars will pick up, which will have them selling their homes for more than now.