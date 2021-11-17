San Jose Immigration Consultant accused of fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it has arrested a San Jose woman on suspicion of immigration fraud.

Over the weekend, 36-year-old Jasmine E. Sanchez turned herself in to the sheriff’s office after Notario Fraud Unit Detectives were contacted by a Santa Clara County resident in July, to report that they were victims of fraud.

Detectives say they later learned that a husband and wife had paid Sanchez $5,000 to complete a citizenship and visa application.

Sanchez, acting as an Immigration Consultant in San Jose, went on to tell her clients over the course of four years that she submitted their citizenship application to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“Detectives later confirmed that Sanchez did not submit any applications to the USCIS and kept the victims money, and did not provide any refund to the victims,” reads a press release by the sheriff’s office.

“As a result, the victims were unable to visit their home country to visit dying relatives.”

During the course of the investigation, another client of Sanchez, contacted the sheriffs office about paying approximately $1,000 a few years prior for a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) application.

Detectives say Sanchez claims she did submit the applications — but no application was ever submitted to the USCIS and the clients never got a refund.

As a result, the client lost a scholarship and an opportunity to attend a local trade school.

Sanchez was interviewed at her office located at the Tropicana Shopping Center on Story Road and detectives determined she did not submit any immigration paper work for her clients and there was no accounting for her client’s money transactions.

Detectives say Sanchez claimed to be a California Secretary of State and a bonded Immigration Consultant, even going as far out as displaying an expired bond certificate at her business.

Sanchez is now facing charges for Grand Theft, Theft by False Pretenses, and violations of the Immigration Consultant Act.

The sheriff’s office is asking if you or anyone you know may have been a victim of Immigration Service Provider Fraud or a victim of Jasmine E. Sanchez to contact them at 408-808-4599 or email tips@sheriff.sccgov.org.