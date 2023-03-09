SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose issued evacuation orders Thursday for all unsheltered residents who live along the Guadalupe River, Coyote Creek, and Penitencia Creek.

As rain began pouring on Thursday afternoon, police officers and Office of Emergency Management officials used long-range acoustic devices and loudspeakers along creeks and rivers to get the message out.

Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river poses flooding danger for low-lying areas near waterways.

Santa Clara Valley Water District and City field inspection teams are monitoring all creeks and rivers in San Jose. Areas with the highest risk of water rising rapidly and flooding include:

Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue

Guadalupe River at West Alma Avenue

Upper Penitencia Creek at Mabury and King Roads

Coyote Creek downstream (north) of Berryessa Road

Berryessa Creek at Cropley Avenue

The potential areas of swiftly rising water are not limited to only these locations, city officials cautioned. To learn if your home or business is in a Special Flood Hazard Area, go to valleywater.org/floodzone.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch and a high wind advisory from 1 p.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday.



24-Hour Emergency Evacuation Center:

The City of San Jose and American Red Cross are opening a 24-hour emergency evacuation center at Seven Trees Community Center (3590 Cas Drive). The center will be open for intake by 4 p.m. Thursday. Individuals, families, pets and service animals are welcome. No prior referral or reservation is needed. Hand washing stations, portable restrooms, showers, cots, and laundry stations are available onsite.

Valley Water Crews remove debris at Upper Penitencia and Mabury Road on March 9, 2023. (Image courtesy Valley Water)

Residents are advised to opt-in to AlertSCC, the Santa Clara County emergency alert system. Sign-up at http://bit.ly/2BzQxt0.