SAN JOSE (KRON) – An unknown number of people robbed a San Jose jewelry store Monday, according to police.

Officers responded at 5:49 p.m. Monday to a report of a robbery at the Victoria Jewelry store on the 1800 block of Tully Road. Suspects “smashed outside display cases and fled with a yet undetermined amount of jewelry,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo, a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department, told KRON4.

The suspects then fled in an unknown vehicle.

“During the robbery one of the store employees used a firearm and shot at the suspects. At this time it is unknown if any suspects were struck,” Camarillo continued.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.