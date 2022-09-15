SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Consulate General of Mexico will be joining with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to kick off Mexican Independence Day celebrations at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

The committee of patriotic holidays of San Jose will be hosting the El Grito celebration tonight. That commemorates when, in 1810, Fr. Miguel Hidalgo rang the church bells in the town of Dolores and urged the people to revolt against the Spanish Crown, beginning the Mexican War for Independence, which ended in 1821. The grito, or cry, happened early Sept. 16, which is Mexican Independence Day, but it is often commemorated the night before.

El Grito will be held at the esplanade of Liccardo’s office, according to the consulate general via Twitter. The tweet also asks people to bring their families.

The event coincides with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month which lasts till Oct. 15.