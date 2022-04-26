SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are in custody for their roles in the kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar from a San Jose residence, police announced Tuesday.

The search comes to an end less than 24 hours since the kidnapping was first reported.

Police alerted: 1 p.m. Monday

On Monday at around 1 p.m., San Jose Police received a call from Cuellar’s grandmother claiming that an unknown man entered the residence while she went downstairs to unload groceries. According to police, the unknown man entered the apartment and left with the child in a baby carrier.

The FBI’s San Francisco Bearu and the California Highway Patrol assisted police in the manhunt. SJPD Sergeant Christian Camarillo told reporters that the boy’s mother was at work and was left in the care of the grandmother.

Alert to the public: 5 p.m. Monday;

At 5 p.m., San Jose police tweeted they were investigating a kidnapping incident at a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and released surveillance footage showing the kidnapper walking down the street with a baby carrier. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who was wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with a gray baseball hat, and a black facemask.

Search continues: Tuesday (no vehicle description)

Early Tuesday, the CHP released a description of a vehicle possibly used by the suspect. Subsequently, SJPD stated to KRON4 that “We cannot confirm any information regarding a CHP tweet about a possible suspect vehicle involved in the child abduction case. That information would not be for public dissemination. We will provide an update with the latest information via Twitter or to your News desks as the investigation progresses.”

Baby found: 9 a.m. Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, a source tells KRON4 News someone working near the Regional Medical Center recognized the suspect’s vehicle parked near an apartment complex on Mather Drive and called police at around 9 a.m.

At 9:38 a.m., San Jose police tweeted that the 3-month-old had been found and will be taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. SJPD said three suspects were taken into custody.

“We have some of the finest detectives in the nation. Nobody went home yesterday,” SJPD tweeted. “In less than 24 hours he was located.”

SJPD said at a press conference Tuesday that they will not be releasing the name of the suspects at this time. Police also mentioned that they believe there is some relation between the suspect and the family and will release that information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.