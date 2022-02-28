SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas announced Monday that she has submitted a formal proposal to end San Jose’s Sister City relationship with Ekaterinburg (Yekaterinburg) — Russia’s fourth-largest city.

In a press release, Arenas says she is also urging the City to take additional steps to support the Ukrainian people.

The proposal is set to be first heard on Wednesday by the San Jose Rules Committee, which has the power to immediately place proposals on the Council agenda for the following Tuesday.

“I propose four steps that the City of San Jose can immediately take to lend our voices in solidarity to the brave women and men fighting for democracy, liberty, and freedom in Ukraine,” Arenas said.

“Ending our city’s formal diplomatic relationship with Russia’s municipal government in Ekaterinburg sends a clear message. San Jose will lend our voice to the massive international diplomatic effort to isolate Russia completely.”

In addition to ending the Sister City relationship, Arenas’ proposal would direct the City to light City Hall’s Tower and Rotunda in the Blue and Yellow of the Ukrainian flag, direct San Jose’s lobbyists in Washington to advocate for further sanctions on Russia and military supplies for Ukraine, and support and coordinate with the Ukrainian community in San Jose.

“We have all watched in horror as Vladimir Putin and the Russian Government unleash unspeakable terror upon a peaceful nation, whose sole mistake appears to be yearning for freedom while living near the Russian border,” Arenas added.

“While San Jose’s role in international relations is limited, each of us must take the action we can. As I continue fighting on behalf of San Jose’s families and the most vulnerable in our community, I will also speak out while NICU babies hide in bomb shelters in Dnipro.”