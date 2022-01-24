San Jose leaders propose to waive permitting fees for pandemic food distribution sites

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After Lighthouse Ministries Food Pantry in San Jose nearly stopped operating for having to pay the city thousands of dollars for a special use permit, city leaders announced a proposal Monday to assist community food distributors.

A proposal introduced by Mayor Sam Liccardo and Councilmember Raul Peralez would waive special use permitting fees or identify funding to cover fee costs for community food distributors like Lighthouse Ministries during the pandemic.

A few weeks prior the Lighthouse was notified by the city it would have to pay a permit fee of up to $15,000 or cease operations on Feb. 14.

“San José must continue to uplift those in our community who continue to do critical work during the pandemic,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“I am deeply appreciative of the work that Pastor Olmos and Lighthouse Ministries are doing to keep our most vulnerable neighbors and families fed.”

The city said that a complaint filed with the city in January cited traffic and pedestrian impacts at the Lighthouse site and surrounding neighborhoods, resulting in a temporary closure of the site and community distributing events.

According to a press release, the proposal comes with the commitment from Lighthouse Ministries to continue to work with the city and their neighbors to resolve any issues.

“First we want to thank the City of San Jose for recognizing the Lighthouse Distribution Center and waiving our permit fees so that we can continue providing food for our Community. Our partnership with the City is very important to us here at Lighthouse,” said Pastor Ralph Olmos. Lighthouse Distribution Center.

“We are committed to the people, and our compassion can be felt at every location a Lighthouse is found. Thank you, Mayor and the City of San Jose for trusting us with this responsibility,” added Olmos.

“We look forward to building a relationship that ends hunger in our City.”

Additionally, the city said the suspension of land use regulations surrounding food distribution sites would continue until either the expiration of the local state of emergency or by a vote of the city council.

The City’s Rules Committee will hear Mayor Liccardo and Councilmember Peralez’s proposal at the Feb. 2 Rules and Open Government Committee meeting and, if approved, would go before the full City Council the following Tuesday, February 8 at 1:30 pm.

“I’m hopeful we will find a solution that allows Lighthouse Ministries to continue to provide much-needed food and resources to our community during the ongoing pandemic,” said Councilmember Raul Peralez.

“I look forward to working together with Pastor Olmos and the neighborhood to resolve any concerns, and I’m grateful to his team for stepping up to fill in the gaps for our residents who are struggling.”