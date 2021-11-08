San Jose leaders to vote on removal of controversial Thomas Fallon statue

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A controversial statue in San Jose may soon be taken down.

San Jose leaders are set to decide on removing downtown San Jose’s controversial Thomas Fallon statue.

After decades of heated debate, the city’s Art Commission unanimously approved the removal of the statue last month.

The statue, installed in 2002, depicts one of San Jose’s earliest mayors hoisting the American flag at the end of the Mexican-American War.

A bronze symbol of the U.S.’s victory in claiming California from Mexico in 1846.

Last year growing demands to remove the statue ignited in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Protestors venting their anguish on the statue by setting it on fire and covering it with red paint to symbolize the blood allegedly spilled by Fallon.

In February, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo responding to demands from some community members and groups wanting the removal of the statue — urging the community to come together to move forward.

“I urge that we refocus our collective energy on the critical tasks we face as a community—to keep people safe during a pandemic, to sustain families amid a painful recession, and to rebuild shattered lives and businesses in our recovery,” Liccardo said.

“I further hope that when these crises clear, we can move forward with a more generative community dialogue—not about what we want to tear down, but about what we want to build.”

The city council is now set to vote on the removal of the 12,000 pound statue at Tuesday’s city council meeting and if approved, will cost the city up to $450,000 towards “de-installation” efforts.

The statue could be made exclusively available for educational settings, such as museums and places of higher education only if approved and given a full public review from the Public Art Committee, Arts Commission, and City Council.