San Jose mall employees protest over parking fees

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – 21- year-old college student, Sergio Gomez, along with roughly 15 other people, took to the streets in Santa Clara Sunday protesting the new parking fee at Westfield Valley Fair Mall.

The new fees went into effect earlier this month, employees have to pay $40 for a monthly pass.

“$40 a month is a big increase for us making minimum wage,” Sergio Gomez said.

Gomez is a server at The Cheesecake Factory. He says he can’t afford the monthly pass and he says employees are now looking to maybe jump ship.

“A lot of the employees at the restaurant are looking for other jobs outside the mall, or another form of income as well,” Gomez said.

For shoppers, the first two hours of parking will be free. After that, it’s $1 an hour to a daily maximum of $10.

Westfield Valley Mall representatives previously told KRON4 the gates will improve security along with stopping other non-shoppers from parking in the garage. Gomez disagrees.

“It’s a ridiculous statement in itself,” Gomez said.

He says he and other employees will continue to push for what they want.

“Free parking for the employees that are here working day in and out,” Gomez said.

Employees also plan to continue protesting the parking fee next Sunday outside of the mall.