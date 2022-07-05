SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide.

The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to a hospital to investigate an assault and battery. They met with an adult, male victim whose injuries were considered non-life-threatening at the time.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

On June 27, the victim died in the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the assault. Three days later, Kirk was arrested in his San Jose home and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as authorities are notifying his next of kin. He is the 19th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.