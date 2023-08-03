(KRON) — The 2022 death of a San Jose man has been ruled a homicide, the San Jose Police Department said Thursday. David Gregg, 29, of San Jose has been arrested in connection with the death.

Police said that on Oct. 22, 2022, Gregg punched his housemate several times in the face at their residence on the 3000 block of Florence Ave. Gregg fled the scene and the victim declined medical attention, police said.

That night, a third housemate called police to say they found the victim on the ground after he appeared to fall down and hit his head on the edge of his bed frame. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 28, the victim died. Gregg was arrested on Nov. 11 in San Jose by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office.

He was originally booked for felony assault, but on July 27, 2023, the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

The case has been sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine further charges.