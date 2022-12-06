SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 28-year-old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday.

Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.

Detectives conducted an investigation for months before determining Rodriguez was the suspected fentanyl dealer. They issued an arrest warrant for homicide and drug trafficking charges and brought him into custody Tuesday at 1:30 p. m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the amount of fentanyl has been increasing in both lethality and availability in California. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the anonymous Sheriff’s Office tip line at (408) 808-4420.