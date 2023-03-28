(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man allegedly involved in several burglaries of local schools dating back to August 2022, police said. The suspect allegedly robbed at several schools in the East Side Union, Mount Pleasant and Alum Rock School Districts, according to officials.

Officials said Juan Rodriguez, 44, targeted portable classrooms that did not have security systems and stole electronics including laptops, printers, security cameras and audio-visual equipment for the hearing and vision impaired.

Officers said they arrested Rodriguez in a stolen vehicle where they said they found several pieces of stolen equipment related to the school burglaries. On March 21, police served a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home and said they found more stolen equipment from the schools.

Rodriguez was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and charged with eight counts of commercial burglary, three counts of felony vandalism, one count of possession of stolen property, and one count of bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Doran #4511 of the SJPD’s Financial Crimes Unit (FCU) – Burglary Detail at (408) 277-4631 or at 4511@sanjoseca.gov.