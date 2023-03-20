(KRON) — A San Jose man arrested last week for allegedly killing his wife has been identified, the San Jose Police Department announced on Monday. The arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday, March 14 when officers responded to the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop on a report of a deceased woman at a residence.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who was not conscious or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers made contact with the victim’s husband, Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo of San Jose. He was arrested by patrol officers at his residence and booked into Santa Clara Main Jail, the San Jose Police Department said.

The motives and circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation. This was San Jose’s 5th homicide of 2023.