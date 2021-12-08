San Jose man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, sexual relations with minors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Detectives arrested a San Jose man on Dec. 2 for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with them, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Michael Russell.

Russell was arrested for additional charges on felony child endangerment, possessing explicit content of a minor, and advertising obscene matter of a minor for sale, according to the release.

Authorities are currently looking for more victims affected by the crimes.

Anyone with more information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jeff Simpson at (831) 454-7630.