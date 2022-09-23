SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test.

Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983.

Marowski was last seen with Holland leaving a bar in San Jose; she was found dead in the back of her car on April 2, 1983 partially clothed and possibly strangled.

Holland is already in prison for another murder; he was convicted in 2015 for the Aug. 7, 1983 murder of Cynthia Munoz and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After he was charged with Munoz’ murder, but before the trial, Holland was charged with Marowski’s murder. The two cases were consolidated, but the trial judge severed them. While the Munoz case proceeded, the Marowski case was dismissed May 22, 2015.

But in 2021, additional forensic analysis was done using a new method: probabilistic genotyping. This is the use of statistics and probabilities when examining DNA evidence, and is often used when a DNA sample is small, or includes the DNA of multiple people.

“The report concluded Holland’s DNA was on the victim,” the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office stated in a press release. “In addition to Ms. Marowski and Ms. Munoz, four women known to Holland have testified that he either sexually assaulted them, or strangled them, or both, throughout the 1980s and 1990s. These cases were uncharged but were used as evidence in the Munoz trial.”