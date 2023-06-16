(KRON) — A San Jose man has been charged with four felony counts of insurance fraud and perjury after he falsely reported that his classic muscle car had been stolen, according to prosecutors.

Marcus Hooks, 50, had previously been convicted of two insurance fraud crimes in 2005 and 2002. His more recent alleged scheme involved a classic Oldsmobile that he reported as stolen to the Fremont Police Department.

“The 1968 Oldsmobile 442 that Marcus Hooks filed an $80,000 claim for had not been stolen. It wasn’t even Hooks’ car,” the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office wrote.

“This is one car, one man. But insurance fraud costs consumers millions each year. While fraudsters are siphoning money, our insurance fraud unit is busy reviewing cases, investigating, and filing serious charges,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

On Aug. 8, 2021, Hooks filed a vehicle theft report in Fremont, claiming that “his” Oldsmobile was stolen while it was left on the side of the road. An investigation was conducted by the Department of Insurance that discovered Hooks was never the owner of the car. Hooks submitted a false title and false registration documents to the DMV to obtain documents that he owned the car, investigators said.

The true legal owner of the car was still in possession of the Oldsmobile, and was unaware that Hooks had fraudulently obtained DMV documents putting the car in Hooks’ name, according to prosecutors.

Hooks then made a claim with Hagerty Insurance that his car was stolen and provided the false stolen vehicle report he made to the Fremont Police Department. Hooks later received $80,000 from the insurance company.

Last week, Hooks pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment. His preliminary hearing is set for June 20.