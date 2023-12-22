(KRON) — A San Jose man who was already in custody in Santa Clara County Jail has been charged with homicide in connection to a woman who was killed earlier this month, the San Jose Police Department said. On Dec. 2 at approximately 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 900 block of Thelma Way on a report of a possible deceased person.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a woman with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead, police said.

SJPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ray Garcia, 28, of San Jose as the suspect.

Garcia, who was already in custody, was charged on Dec. 22. This was the city’s 31st homicide of 2023, SJPD said.