San Jose man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and robbing a child

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department said 36-year-old Angel Vasquez was arrested earlier this week and booked into Santa Clara County jail for multiple felony crimes.

Police said he also robbed the child during the sexual assault.



Anyone with information about this case or other cases potentially involving Vasquez is asked to contact Detective Hall #4359 or Sergeant Habib #3993 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.