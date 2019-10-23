San Jose man dies on honeymoon in Hawaii

HONOLULU (CNN/KRON) – Officials say a San Jose man has died while honeymooning in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Authorities said 36-year-old Jamal Jordan of San Jose was found unresponsive in the Maunalua Bay waters around noon and was brought to shore by off-duty firefighters who attempted CPR.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Jordan was out in the water with local parasailing ride service company H20 Sports Hawaii, but said at this time it is unclear what activities Jordan was participating in before his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

