San Jose man dies one year after traffic collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the city’s 45th fatal traffic collision and the 46th victim of 2021.

An adult man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Meridian Avenue on September 22, 2020 at around 8:35 a.m.

The man entered the crosswalk while the ‘walk’ signal was displayed, but didn’t make it through the intersection before the light changed. Police say the wheelchair was moving at a slow pace for unknown reasons.

A Toyota Prius was traveling northbound on Meridian Avenue when it struck the pedestrian in the wheelchair.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Prius remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian remained hospitalized for an extended amount of time and passed away on July 23rd, 2021. It was determined by a Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office report released yesterday that cause of death was due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Although this collision occurred in 2020, the victim was pronounced deceased this year and is being added to this year’s totals.

This is also the 19th pedestrian death of the year.