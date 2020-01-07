San Jose man drowns while snorkeling in Maui

HONOLULU, HI – AUGUST 24: A large home on the coast is hit by waves from Hurricane Lane on August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. While rain from Hurricane Lane has pounded the Big Island and Maui causing dangerous flooding, Oahu remains unscathed. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man drowned while snorkeling in Kapalua Bay waters on Maui on Saturday around 1:12 p.m.

The man was visiting from San Jose.

According to the Maui Fire Department, personnel responded to the beach fronting the Montage Resort and found bystanders and hotel security performing CPR on an unresponsive male.

Witnesses found the victim at the bottom of the ocean around 30 yards out and brought him to shore.

Fire personnel took over lifesaving efforts and assisted medics upon their arrival.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.