SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said.

Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between Sept. 13, 2021, and March 8, 2022, Ramirez conspired with his co-defendant, Marsha Garma Phillips, 46, of Fairfield, to distribute methamphetamine in Solano County.

Supplied by Ramirez, Phillips sold over five pounds of methamphetamine to a confidential source. “Phillips was supplied by Ramirez, whom she would meet in a parking lot in Fremont to pick up methamphetamine, before returning to Fairfield to sell it,” prosecutors wrote.

When Ramirez and Phillips were arrested in Fremont on March 8, law enforcement officers said they found the duo in possession of an additional two pounds of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force and the Fairfield Police Department.