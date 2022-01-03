San Jose man may have killed ex-girlfriend before leading police on chase with body in car

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

(BCN) – A high-speed pursuit involving Milpitas police and a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and speeding away with her body ended Sunday afternoon in Fremont, when the suspect crashed the car near Warren Ave., east of Kato Drive.

A 42-year-old San Jose resident was taken to the hospital with injures from the crash and what police described as “self-inflicted” injures.

Officers found the 35-year-old female in the car’s backseat and attempted life-saving measures. She was declared dead at the scene. Police say she had injuries consistent with being assaulted with a weapon.

Milpitas police received a call at 12:42 p.m. requesting a welfare check on the victim in the area of Dixon Road and N. Milpitas Boulevard. The caller was concerned for the victim after she told the reporting party her ex-boyfriend was possibly following her.

Officers arrived to find the victim’s vehicle driving out of a parking lot at a high rate of speed. A witness told police they saw a deceased female inside the vehicle. Officers pursued the fleeing suspect into Fremont, where the chase ended in a solo vehicle collision.

Police said the victim and suspect previously dated. There are no outstanding suspects.

Detectives have identified and are processing multiple crime scenes, including a city-owned parking lot at 1265 N. Milpitas Blvd. Police said the identities of the suspect and victim are being withheld, pending notification of the victim’s family.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident call them at (408) 586-2400 or leave an anonymous tip at the crime tip hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website.