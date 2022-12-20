SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The first shipment was discovered by police after a traffic stop in Kansas City in November, 2018. Another shipment was detected traveling through Arizona after the driver was pulled over for a malfunctioning tail light. Vo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Three other men have already pleaded guilty in the case and two others are facing charges. Vo is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba. Vo faces between five and 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.