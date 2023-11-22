(BCN) — A San Jose man was given 15 years in prison time for trafficking meth from California to the city of Austin in Minnesota, federal prosecutors said.

Michael Anthony Ortiz, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Oct. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said in a statement Monday.

Between the fall of 2021 and the summer of 2022, Ortiz sent packages of high purity meth from California to his contacts in Austin who would distribute the illegal drugs in the city, prosecutors said.

After his prison time, Ortiz is required to undergo five years of supervised release, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Four of his contacts, who also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, have also been sentenced to prison, prosecutors said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.