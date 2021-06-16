San Jose mandates videotaping of all gun purchases

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore. The first legal test of whether a wave of U.S. counties can legally declare themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” and refuse to enforce certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon logging county. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year bans local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws, which includes things like universal background checks or any prohibition on carrying guns. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON/AP)- San Jose officials have passed a new gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases.

That makes San Jose the largest city in California with such a rule.

City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the law less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot 9 of his co-workers and then himself at the VTA rail yard in San Jose.

The new ordinance is aimed at deterring an illegal practice known as straw purchasing.

That happens when someone buys a gun for another person such as a felon or minor who is prohibited from owning firearms.