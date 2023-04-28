SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 24-year-old San Jose man was found shot to death in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Highway 9, and two people were arrested on homicide charges.

Oliver Waterfall’s body was found on the evening of April 11 in a heavily wooded area with steep terrain. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s detectives classified the case as “suspicious.”

A coroner’s autopsy determined that Waterfall died from a gunshot wound. Detectives spent two weeks conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage.

On Wednesday, a young woman and man were arrested on suspicion of murdering Waterfall: 22-year-old Diana Ornelas of Santa Clara and 27-year-old Dennis Novoa of San Jose.

“The motive of the homicide is believed to be of a personal nature,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. In February, Waterfall tagged Novoa in a photograph of a marijuana plant and wrote, “Shoutout to the homie Dennis Novoa for teaching me how to grow. Mush love.”

Ornelas was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder without bail, Santa Cruz jail inmate records show. Novoa was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and his bail was set at $1 million.

Both accused killers remained locked up Friday, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call detective Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Simpson at 831-454-7702.