SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The owner of a San Jose martial arts studio was arrested on child rape charges, police said Tuesday.

Ernest Ramirez, 54, of San Jose, also operated an afterschool program for Trace Elementary School. Police said Ramirez met the victim through the afterschool program.

The victim, who is less than 14 years old, attended the afterschool program between August 2020 through June 2021, police said. The child reported the alleged sexual assault after the child’s family moved to Ada County in Idaho.

According to Ramirez’s Instagram page, his martial arts studio, Extreme Martial Arts on Elm Street, offers an afterschool program.

Ramirez was arrested June 9 by the San Jose Police Department’s Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Child Exploitation Detail. He was booked into jail on four counts of rape.



Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is asked to contact SJPD Detective Montoya at 408-537-1382.

