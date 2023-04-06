Handcuffs placeholder for stories with crime or police arrests. (Special to Bay City News/BortN66)

(KRON) — A San Jose massage therapist has been arrested for sexual assault, the San Jose Police Department said. Police said they initially received a report in July of 2022 from a female survivor who said they were sexually assaulted by their massage therapist.

The SJPD Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit conducted a follow up investigation and identified an additional victim. Antonio Zacariz, 73, of San Jose, was identified as the suspect. Zacariz has worked as a massage therapist since 2015, performing massages at his home, police said.

Police obtained a warrant for Zacariz’s arrest and arrested him at his home without incident on March 7, 2023.