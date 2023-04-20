(KRON) — The director of a San Jose math tutoring center for children was arrested on child pornography charges, police said Thursday.

Deoel Credo Noveno, 30, works as a center director for Mathnasium in south San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

An investigation into Noveno was launched by detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Noveno used the usernames “Zanrath#6659” and “Leothe9th1” on social media while possessing and distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material, SJPD Officer Steve Aponte said.

During the investigation, police determined that Noveno tutored and had access to young children at Mathnasium, Aponte said.

According to the math center’s website, Noveno has worked for Mathnasium since 2014 and is currently the director of its Santa Teresa location. His biography states, “Deoel is studying Game Design Engineering at Cogswell Polytechnical College, focusing on programming, physics, and math. In his spare time, Deoel also actively participates in his local church activities and is a regular member of its choral group.”

Detectives arrested Noveno on April 11, and served a search warrant at his home in San Jose. He was later booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other similar incidents, are urged to call Detective Camarillo of the San Jose PD’s ICAC/CED Unit at 408-273-2959 or email 4576@sanjoseca.gov. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP.